Dillon Brooks Managed to Pick Up Technical Foul While Wearing Shades on Bench
The Suns traveled to the Bay Area for a clash with the Warriors on Tuesday night, meaning that Dillon Brooks was back in town. With the veteran instigator unable to play due to an injury, some may have thought he would have little to no involvement in the game. And they'd be wrong because Brooks, despite being dressed to the nines and wearing sunglasses on the bench, managed to pick up a technical foul late in the fourth quarter that extinguished any existing hope Phoenix may have been harboring for a comeback.
With just under three minutes left in regulation, Stephen Curry lined up some free throws with the hopes of extending the Warriors' lead to double digits. Brooks then reached his breaking point and started—or continued—chirping at the officials to the point they felt the need to ding him for a technical foul.
Draymond Green, who was actually playing but has his own history getting involved in stuff like this, cracked a wry smile about the whole situation. The Golden State Warriors crowd loved every minute of the cherry on top of what became a 118-107 victory. They would have enjoyed it even more if they had been privy to a replay of Isaiah Livers trying to cover Brooks's mouth so he didn't get teed up.
It's been a rough start for Brooks's Suns who fell to 3-5 on the year after the defeat. He's missed five consecutive games with a core muscle strain and hasn't been able to help his team on the court. So he's trying to help from the bench.