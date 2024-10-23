Suns Chosen as Western Conference Team to Watch
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to begin a new season tonight, and after a dismal end to their 2023-24 campaign, there's hope some new pieces can make a better puzzle.
New coach Mike Budenholzer already has the Suns looking different through preseason play, and with new starting point guard Tyus Jones in the mix, Phoenix hopes to be organized and efficient on the offensive end.
There's reason for hope, and former NBA player Jamal Crawford says the Suns are a serious threat in the Western Conference.
"I think Phoenix is the dark horse in the West, and the reason why is because when you look at when Durant first went to Phoenix, him and Booker were almost overpassing each other the ball. It seems at some point they had lost that continuity, but I think the Olympics got it back," Crawford said on The Pat McAfee Show.
"Booker is one of the most important players - not because he was scoring, but he was doing everything else. Durant was doing everything else. ... Having a point guard in Tyus Jones who is as solid as they come, he'll take the thinking out for those guys - go do what you do best. ... Coach Bud is a great coach as well. I have Phoenix in the West."
The Suns certainly hope to prove Crawford right, and talent certainly isn't lacking in Phoenix with stars in the starting lineup with plenty of exciting talent coming off the bench as well.
