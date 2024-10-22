Bold Predictions For Suns' Season
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA regular season is here. Two games are set to be played tonight to ring in the new season, while the Phoenix Suns are set to play in the first game that counts towards the standings at the Intuit Dome against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Boston Celtics are considered heavy favorites to repeat as champions, but outside of that the uptick of quality squads has lead to parity that hasn't been seen in the league in some time.
While Phoenix should be able to manage more frequent difficult stretches during the season, there will be fewer "shoe-in" contests - but the Suns should still manage to accomplish much with a rebuilt infrastructure around the "big three."
Three bold predictions for the imminent season below:
Suns Lead League in Three-Point Makes
The Boston Celtics have quickly become the benchmark of modern, three-point heavy offenses in the recent landscape of the league.
Boston lead the league in 3PM (16.5), 3PA (42.5), and finished 2nd in 3PT% (38.8) in the 2023-24 regular season.
The ample spacing, aggressive yet deliberate shot diet from behind the arc, and sheer amount of shooting talent on the roster made the Celtics a historically quality offense - it also lead to a historic 64-win season.
If preseason play is indicative of anything, the Suns could experience a similar outcome this season - they attempted over 40 three-point looks in four of five games during the two-week period of time.
The motion heavy, spaced out offensive system of Mike Budenholzer is surely to maximize a roster that is set to feature eight players that shot north of 35% last season - expect Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, and even potentially Bradley Beal to benefit the most from this new offensive philosophy.
Ryan Dunn is ROY Finalist
This could end up being a flaming hot or ice cold prediction.
Dunn has featured what appears to be a wildly improved three-point stroke in preseason play that has lead many to wonder if it will carry over into the regular season.
If the positive shooting does remain even in the same ballpark as it was in the ramp-up to the regular season, there is no denying him a consistent spot in the rotation.
Dunn's defensive prowess will be apparent from day one - he can guard multiple positions, play at an equally high level on-ball/help side alike, and will exhibit elite anticipation/IQ on a consistent basis. If the offense is there, he will very likely be able to impact winning on a game-to-game basis and will also magnify an elite athletic profile.
While Dunn may not produce counting stats to the level of Zach Edey, Zaccharie Risacher, or Reed Sheppard, he could be an elite defender from day one - and could be an impactful positive on O as well.
Suns Win Western Conference
It seems as if more pundits and fans across the league are progressively getting more on-board with the possibility that Phoenix can compete for the conferenc crown in 2025.
The reasons? The aforementioned three-point volume uptick, the apparent depth upgrades (only two key bench players from last season that departed are currently on NBA rosters), and the re-established role of Devin Booker that could lead to the best version we've seen to this point of his career.
The Suns finish fourth in the Western Conference according to our prediction, which would lead to a daunting playoff run that features the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and one of two presumed past playoff demons in the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Suns should be much better equipped to deal with this gauntlet come April - and the elite top-end talent coupled with floor-spacing that can compare positively to virtually anyone, the Suns could find themselves reaching the spot that was expected of them in summer 2023.