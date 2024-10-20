Former Suns Coach Takes New Job
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has found a new gig.
Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, Williams will be coaching his son at a prep school:
"Sources: Former Pelicans, Suns, Pistons coach Monty Williams has accepted the head coaching job at TMI Episcopal prep school in San Antonio where he will coach his son Elijah," Haynes put on social media.
Williams spent the past season coaching the Detroit Pistons, who notched just 14 wins under his guidance. Williams was dismissed this offseason after completing the first year of a six-year, $78 million deal.
Prior, Williams spent four years in Phoenix, beginning in 2019 and taking the Suns on memorable runs through the covid bubble and the 2021 NBA Finals while also establishing a franchise record for most wins in a regular season at 64.
Williams was ultimately fired from Phoenix after the 2022-23 season, which brought Frank Vogel to the Valley. Vogel himself lasted just one season and was fired by the Suns this summer with Mike Budenholzer currently occupying the role of head coach.
There was some rumored interest of Williams taking another NBA job, though coaching his son and stepping out of the light doesn't seem like a bad move.
