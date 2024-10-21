Predicting 2024-25 NBA Award Winners
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA season officially starts tomorrow night with two games before the Phoenix Suns debut a day later against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The upcoming season is set to bring much intrigue - as the Boston Celtics open the season as the clear favorites to win the Larry O'Brien, but much parity remains elsewhere. The fashion in which the 2024 rookie class pans out this season along with the significant roster changes made by key contenders also are expected to be major things to watch.
In the fray of all the storylines, how will the much-discussed yearly awards shake out in a season that could end up as exhilarating as ever?
Our top three for each major award, plus All-NBA and All-Star selections:
Most Valuable Player
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2. Luka Doncic
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Gilgeous-Alexander feels like the most likely recipient of this award simply due to the reputation that has been built over the last two seasons - and OKC's unmistakeably high ceiling.
Doncic will always factor into MVP discussions - that goes without saying. Antetokounmpo could be an interesting name here - as it feels like voters have been discounting him ever since his second award in 2020. He still remains a top 3 player in the world and could lift Milwaukee back up in year two with Damian Lillard.
Other names that deserve recognition here are Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.
DPOY
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Bam Adebayo
3. Rudy Gobert
Wembanyama capped off a historic rookie season by finishing second in voting for the top defender in the league last year. He is very likely the most versatile defender in the league already. He will have both the counting stats and the eye test as well.
Adebayo, Gobert, Chet Holmgren, and perhaps even a wing such as Herb Jones will factor in here, but the Spurs' second year phenom feels like a mortal lock if he meets the 65-game threshold.
Sixth Man of the Year
1. Bennedict Mathurin
2. Naz Reid
3. Grayson Allen
This could be the most glaring case of "anyone's guess" - as Reid overtook Malik Monk in the closing weeks of the season for a narrow win in last season's award slate.
Mathurin could be the best pick here - the Pacers' system and his expected involvement in said system could lead to the third-year player producing counting stats that could translate to starting-level numbers.
Reid should factor in here as well - as his involvement in Minnesota's offense could grow with the departure of Karl-Anthony Towns.
Allen had a historic season from behind the arc for the Suns - and has a system that is even more tailored to his skillset now. Don't be shocked if the second-year Sun is in the race here.
Most Improved Player
1. Paolo Banchero
2. Jalen Williams
3. Cade Cunningham
Most improved player is very much a guess-based award, but these three studs should be in the conversation all season.
Banchero had a relatively strong second season for the Orlando Magic, but he could very well take steps forward on both sides of the floor, particularly from efficiency and versatility perspectives.
Williams' case for the award will come down to counting stats, as he is already well known and beloved by most analytics. He could very well take a 5-or-so PPG jump and continue to improve as a floor-spacer.
Cunningham is going into year four in Detroit with a squad around him that could finally be somewhat competent - and it could be totally conceivable that this is the year where he takes a leap.
Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, and Trey Murphy III deserve mentions here as well.
Rookie of The Year
1. Reed Sheppard
2. Zaccharie Risacher
3. Ryan Dunn
The rookie class of 2024 has been frequently maligned - but preseason exploits from this group of players could smoothen the edges of the critique. Sheppard looks ready to take on a sizable role for a playoff hopeful. Risacher simply looks like a better player compared to current starting F De'Andre Hunter.
Dunn could be the wild card. If the UVA product can shoot even in league-average range from beyond the arc, he will surely have a large enough role to make his way into this discussion. A solid jumper would also make it easier to utilize his phenomenal athleticism to get to the hoop - his defense does the talking for itself.
Zach Edey, Alex Sarr, and Cody Williams are worthy of being mentioned here too.
Coach of the Year
1. Jamahl Mosley
2. Mike Budenholzer
3. Joe Mazzulla
Mosley nearly won this award last season after guiding the Orlando Magic to the 5-seed in the East. He secures it this season by leading the Magic to home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Budenholzer should make a push as well - as his steady and consistent approach to the regular season almost always yields great results.
Mazzulla could win as well, but it feels like voters tend to tax coaches that come into the season with rosters that are expected to dominate. Mazzulla still remains among the elite in the NBA coaching fraternity.
Ime Udoka, Taylor Jenkins, and Rick Carlisle could be in this race as well as the season progresses.