Keys to Victory: How Suns Can Win Season-Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to play Game 1 of 82 tonight on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers. This game could very well end up serving as a symbol of rebirth just 6 months after an unceremonious playoff exit at the hand of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Phoenix has notably rebuilt a bench crew that largely disappointed last season, while also bringing in a revamped coaching staff that has stressed a clear offensive philosophy that is based in modernity and a regimented approach to training for the season.
The Clippers will be without star F Kawhi Leonard tonight - but that doesn't mean that this team won't pose a challenge due to the leadership and ingenuity of Tyronn Lue.
Three keys that could have Phoenix heading into a date with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at 1-0:
Crash the Glass
Believe it or not, Phoenix produced better raw rebounding numbers compared to the Clippers last season, averaging 44.1 vs L.A.'s 43 per game.
Despite this, Ivica Zubac lead an overall scrappy team on the glass - the Clippers finished 11th in contested rebound percentage at 30.9% and 5th in defensive rebound chance at 58.5%.
The Suns were actually a statistically better rebounding team overall, but the Clippers have typically been phenomenal when it comes to grabbing tough boards over recent seasons - and succeeding in that could shift fortunes for them tonight.
Jusuf Nurkic and Mason Plumlee need to be at the top of their game as rebounders on both sides of the floor - Nurkic remained one of the best offensive rebounders in the league last season in a contest where second chance opportunities could be vital to a victory.
Force Harden to Win the Game
Don't misconstrue this - James Harden is still a very good player as 2025 quickly approaches.
However, the primary calling card for the L.A. native at this juncture is based around finding scoring around his playmaking endeavors rather than the other way around.
Harden still has a nice first step - not quite what it once was - but still something that has to be reckoned with. Despite that, in an ideal world the Suns should force the ball in his hands as much as possible and make him win the game behind a flurry of jumpers.
Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr, and even Amir Coffey are players that could get going on a whim if Harden is able to consistently pressure the lane and kick out the ball off of that.
Oddly enough, the best shot to get the most effective defensive showing is to scheme around keeping the former MVP on the perimeter and into difficult shots from behind the arc.
Avoid Costly Turnovers
Phoenix's disappointing offensive performance last season was well-documented with many reasonings as to why they only finished 10th in offensive rating.
Among those was the sheer lack of taking care of the ball - particularly in the 4th quarters of games. Phoenix ranked in the bottom three in turnovers in the final frame - averaging just short of 4 per game throughout the 82-game slate.
Many of those turnovers were ill-timed and changed the course of close contests - the Suns could have very well improved the 49-win total by several games if this was improved.
The additions of Tyus Jones and Monte Morris could loom large tonight. The duo of floor generals are conveniently the players that post the best assist-to-turnover ratios in NBA history - which can directly combat Lue's defense that typically predicates on forcing turnovers and capitalizing on those mistakes as well.
Suns-Clippers is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.
