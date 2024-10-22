Suns Reveal Injury Report vs. Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are nearly back in action.
The season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers from the Intuit Dome in L.A. is set for tomorrow night - and Suns' head coach Mike Budenholzer gave updates on players that have been dealing with injuries, per PHNX's Gerald Bourguet.
Jusuf Nurkic is presumably good to go without restriction after suffering a finger injury early in training camp, while Devin Booker is no longer dealing with ankle soreness.
The three players on the injury report below, along with game status for each:
Grayson Allen
Allen is probable to play in the opener tomorrow night after being absent for much of the preseason between personal reasonings and nursing achilles soreness.
He has been ramping back up over the last couple of weeks - including being a full participant in practice on Monday - with hopes of being ready to take on a sixth-man role after starting 74 of 75 games played last season.
Allen will look to make an impact in any potential rotation with a bulked-up frame and the same shot that lead to a second-best three-point output season in Suns' franchise history last season.
Damion Lee
Lee is also probable to suit up according to Budenholzer after missing the last game of preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers with a hamstring issue.
This could be the first time since May 2023 in which Lee sees the floor after suffering a severe knee injury at the onset of training camp last year.
Lee burst onto the scene as a valuable role player for Phoenix through a shaky 2022-23 season - and he could absolutely return to being a quality cog in Budenholzer's rotation.
Josh Okogie
On the other hand, Okogie is officially out after suffering a hamstring injury in the October 11 game against the Detroit Pistons that caused him to miss the final 2 preseason contests.
The timetable for Okogie's return is unclear, but it could be some time until we see him back in action due to being ruled out well over a day before tip-off.
Expect Ryan Dunn to play a role similar to the third-year Sun in his absence.
The rest of the roster is free of injury concerns, and there will be 13 NBA-scale contract players available tomorrow night - assuming both Lee and Allen are actually able to go.
Suns-Clippers is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tomorrow night.