Thunder, Alex Caruso Agree to Huge Contract Extension to Keep Guard in OKC
It's a good day to be Alex Caruso.
After being traded from the Bulls to the Thunder this past June in a one-for-one swap for Josh Giddey, the guard is signing a four-year, $81 million contract extension to remain in Oklahoma City.
The deal was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.
Now 30 years old, Caruso went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016 before eventually making his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in '17. He won the 2020 NBA championship in the Orlando bubble alongside LeBron James and went on to sign his first big contract with the Bulls in 2021—a four-year, $37 million deal.
After two straight seasons of All-NBA Defensive play (2023 first-team, '24 second-team), Caruso is now cashing in again. Through 19 games with the Thunder this season, Caruso is averaging 5.7 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.9 steals—good for 10th in the NBA.
Oklahoma City, at 22-5 on the season, welcomes the Washington Wizards to the Paycom Center on Monday night.