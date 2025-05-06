Thunder Coach Defends Heavily Criticized Decision to Foul Late in Game 1 Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder were on the wrong side of a thrilling comeback in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night, but that doesn't mean that head coach Mark Daigneault is going to change his strategy.
The Thunder intentionally fouled with a three-point lead in the final seconds of the game and extending the game played a part in the loss, but Daigneault defended the decision after the game.
“That’s usually our deal is to foul up three and to play that game,” Daigneault said. “I thought we executed the fouls pretty well. Got the ball in bounds pretty well. It didn’t go our way tonight, but it’s worked out well for us in the past. We’ll continue to look at it, maybe learn from it, but I didn't think that’s why we lost the game.”
The Thunder took the lead late in the first quarter and held it until the final seconds when Aaron Gordon hit a three-pointer to give the Nuggets the 121-119 victory.
The Thunder fouled twice with a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of the game. Nikola Jokic hit two free throws with 12.2 seconds remaining and then Aaron Gordon made two with 10.1 seconds left.
Despite the criticism for the foul up three strategy, the Thunder very well could have done the same thing and won if Chet Holmgren had made his free throws with 9.1 seconds remaining. So you can understand why Daigneault, whose team won 68 games this season, isn't ready to stop doing exactly what they've been doing all year.