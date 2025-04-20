NBA Fans Could Not Believe How Badly the Thunder Dominated the Grizzlies in Game 1
The Memphis Grizzlies dominated the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in on Friday, only to get blown out in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Even with Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander putting up his lowest scoring output of the season (15 points), Oklahoma City nonetheless cruised to a 131–80 victory, securing a 32-point lead at the half that turned into a 51-point advantage by the end. The two teams traded the lead back and forth for the first six minutes of the game, but once the Thunder ran away, Memphis never got it back again.
The Grizzlies now have at least three chances to right the ship, but must first brush off the sting of this massive defeat, which left what felt like every NBA fan totally speechless.
Tip-off for Game 2 is slated for Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.