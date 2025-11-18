Thunder Make Franchise History With Impressive 49-Point First Quarter vs. Pelicans
The reigning NBA champion Thunder are making a strong case to win the title again this season, even if it is only about a month into the 2025-26 season. Monday night’s game against the Pelicans certainly didn’t hurt Oklahoma City’s case.
In the first quarter alone, the Thunder combined to score 49 points—the most points scored in a single quarter in franchise history. On the other side of the court, New Orleans posted 24 points in that same quarter.
The NBA record is held by the Warriors, who scored 55 points in the first quarter of a game in 2023. The Thunder were just shy of that record.
The Thunder didn’t live up to the first quarter expectations as the team scored 20 points in the second quarter to post a halftime score of 69–56.
Oklahoma City is looking to win its 14th game of the season. Regardless of the outcome, the Thunder continue to hold on to the best record in the NBA so far this season. It helps when the team can post historic quarters like they did on Monday night.