Thunder Interested in Potential Trade for Bulls' Patrick Williams, per Report
The Chicago Bulls drafted forward Patrick Williams with the fourth overall pick in 2020, and his tenure with the team may be coming to an end this offseason.
Williams is expected to become a restricted free agent this summer. If the Bulls decide to put Williams on the trade market, supposedly one team is interested in potentially signing and trading for the forward—the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry.
The Bulls negotiated a contract for Williams last fall, which was valued at more than $16 million, a source told Mayberry, but the deal did not come to fruition. If the Thunder can offer Williams more than what the Bulls did last season, it's possible the former first round pick will make his way to Oklahoma City.
Williams missed a majority of the 2023–24 season, though, after he suffered a season-ending foot injury back in January. In the 43 games he played last season, he averaged 10 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
The Bulls hold the 11th pick in the NBA draft, which begins on Wednesday, June 26, while the Thunder have the 12th pick. The draft might have some impact on the Bulls' decision about Williams's future on the team, too.