Epic Throwback Photo of Mark Daigneault, Alex Caruso Resurfaces After Thunder Win

Oklahoma City is onto their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2016.

Mike Kadlick

Thunder fans cheer for Alex Caruso.
Thunder fans cheer for Alex Caruso. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Denver Nuggets with relative ease on Sunday afternoon, cruising to a dominant 125–93 win. They're now on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016, where they're set to take on the always competitive Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following the victory, an awesome throwback photo of Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and guard Alex Caruso began to circulate on X (formerly Twitter) via the account Thunder Film Room.

For some pretty cool context, this photo of the two isn't from their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but rather the Oklahoma City Blue—the franchise's G-League team.

Following stints as an assistant with Holy Cross and Florida, Daigneault got his first big break as a head coach with the Blue from 2014 to '19. Meanwhile, after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in the '16 draft, Caruso began his professional career with the Blue, playing under Daigneault from '16 to '17.

Now, nearly eight years later, the pair is playing a major part in the organization's run through the NBA postseason, helping lead the Thunder to the aforementioned Western Conference Finals.

An incredible full-circle moment.

The WCF between the Thunder and Timberwolves will begin on Tuesday night, with tip-off from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

