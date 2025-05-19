Epic Throwback Photo of Mark Daigneault, Alex Caruso Resurfaces After Thunder Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Denver Nuggets with relative ease on Sunday afternoon, cruising to a dominant 125–93 win. They're now on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016, where they're set to take on the always competitive Minnesota Timberwolves.
Following the victory, an awesome throwback photo of Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and guard Alex Caruso began to circulate on X (formerly Twitter) via the account Thunder Film Room.
Take a look:
For some pretty cool context, this photo of the two isn't from their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but rather the Oklahoma City Blue—the franchise's G-League team.
Following stints as an assistant with Holy Cross and Florida, Daigneault got his first big break as a head coach with the Blue from 2014 to '19. Meanwhile, after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in the '16 draft, Caruso began his professional career with the Blue, playing under Daigneault from '16 to '17.
Now, nearly eight years later, the pair is playing a major part in the organization's run through the NBA postseason, helping lead the Thunder to the aforementioned Western Conference Finals.
An incredible full-circle moment.
The WCF between the Thunder and Timberwolves will begin on Tuesday night, with tip-off from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center set for 8:30 p.m. ET.