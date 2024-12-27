Thunder-Pacers Game Included Amusing Brain Fart From NBA Officials
Thursday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, a 120-114 win for the visiting Thunder, included an amusing brain fart made by the officiating crew.
NBA rules state that the teams switch baskets at the half. Well, the officiating crew must have forgotten that detail, as the Thunder were accidentally given the wrong side of the floor to start the fourth quarter.
Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell brought the ball up, and was the first player to realize what was happening. Using this knowledge to his advantage, Mitchell tried to capitalize on an easy bucket by running the other way, while the perplexed other nine players on the court looked on.
The officials quickly cleared up the error, and restarted the final period with the Thunder and Pacers going the right way.
But you don't see that everyday.