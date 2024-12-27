SI

Thunder-Pacers Game Included Amusing Brain Fart From NBA Officials

You don't see this everyday.

Tim Capurso

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell runs the opposite way during a game vs. the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 26, 2024.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell runs the opposite way during a game vs. the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 26, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @BleacherReport
In this story:

Thursday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, a 120-114 win for the visiting Thunder, included an amusing brain fart made by the officiating crew.

NBA rules state that the teams switch baskets at the half. Well, the officiating crew must have forgotten that detail, as the Thunder were accidentally given the wrong side of the floor to start the fourth quarter.

Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell brought the ball up, and was the first player to realize what was happening. Using this knowledge to his advantage, Mitchell tried to capitalize on an easy bucket by running the other way, while the perplexed other nine players on the court looked on.

The officials quickly cleared up the error, and restarted the final period with the Thunder and Pacers going the right way.

But you don't see that everyday.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA