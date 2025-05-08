Thunder Set NBA Playoff Record for Points in One Half Against Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets in distressing fashion, surrendering a game-winning three-pointer to Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon at the buzzer.
In Game 2 Wednesday, the Thunder left nothing to chance.
Oklahoma City blitzed Denver for 87 points in the first half—the most in any half in by one team in any NBA playoff game. The Nuggets scored a modest 56 to trail by 31 at the break.
Leading the way for the Thunder's scoring were guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 18 and forward Jalen Williams with 13. Four other players chipped in 10 points apiece.
Assuming Oklahoma City can stay the course—hardly a given in a topsy-turvy year for conference semifinals—the Thunder will send the series back to Colorado tied at a game apiece.
The record for most points in a playoff half was previously held by the 2017 Cleveland Cavaliers, who put up 86 in one half in a 137–116 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.