Anthony Edwards Had Blunt Message for Those Who Think He Shoots Too Many Threes
Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has deployed a different strategy for attacking opposing defenses through the first five games of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Edwards, who rose to stardom this past year making a living on his athleticism around the rim and crisp mid-range jumper, has largely eschewed two-pointers early on this season in favor of the three-point shot. In fact, Edwards is attempting a career-high 13.7 three-pointers per game through the first five contests.
And Edwards's strategy was in full effect during the club's 119-116 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, as he attempted 14 threes and knocked down seven of them, including a clutch triple that brought Minnesota within one point of the lead with under two minutes remaining in the game.
Edwards then hit a seven-foot floater to give his team the lead moments later. But, during his postgame media availability, reporters couldn't help but ask him about his seemingly-newfound affinity for three-pointers.
When directly asked what he would say to someone who says he shoots too many threes, Edwards didn't hold back.
(Warning: There is bad language in this video)
"Uh, f**k em," Edwards said as the room full of reporters burst into laughter. "Simple yeah."
Edwards clearly isn't changing his offensive approach for anyone. And nor should he. Through five games played, Edwards leads the NBA in three-pointers made (5.8) and ranks fifth in the league in points per game (29.8).