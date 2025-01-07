Timberwolves' Chris Finch Hilariously Explains Decision to Make Key Lineup Change
The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a three-game losing skid on Monday night, taking care of business at home against the Los Angeles Clippers, 108–106.
Head coach Chris Finch toggled with the Timberwolves' starting lineup for the game, sending veteran point guard Mike Conley to the bench for the first time this season. That's a decision that ultimately paid dividends for the team.
Conley turned in a strong performance leading the team's second unit and still registered 26 minutes off the bench. He scored 11 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and a steal while going a team-high +11.
After the game, Finch spoke to reporters and joked about his decision to make changes to the starting five.
"I just read all the papers... and what everybody was telling me and said, you know what, sh––, I should change the starting lineup," joked Finch.
Conley had been in the starting lineup for all 130 games he's played for Minnesota since being acquired during the 2022-23 season. Prior to Monday night, he'd started 1,094 out of 1,131 career games in the regular season. In 2024-25, the 37-year-old has averaged a career-low 8.0 points and is shooting a career-worst 34.9% from the field. It's possible that his shift to the bench may just stick, given the team's improved performance against the Clippers.
The Timberwolves play again on Tuesday night, a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, and it seems likely that Conley will once again be on the bench to start the game.