Timberwolves Coach Throws Shade at Mavericks, Referees Before Game 5
Just about 90 minutes before the opening tipoff of Game 5, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch made sure to point out an issue he has with the Dallas Mavericks and the officials working the Western Conference finals.
Finch was asked by The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski what he would like to see Anthony Edwards do better while guarding Mavericks star Luka Dončić in Game 5.
"He does a better job getting through all those illegal screens they set for Luka," Finch said.
Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who was named to the All-NBA Defensive second team this season, primarily handled the matchup against Dončić over the first three games of the series. But the Wolves swapped the assignment in Game 4, switching McDaniels over to Kyrie Irving and putting Edwards on Dončić.
Dončić averaged 32.7 points over the first three games of the series and scored 28 in Game 4, but Edwards had noticeably more energy on the offensive end while not having to chase Irving around on defense.
Game 5 between the Timberwolves and Mavericks is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Target Center.