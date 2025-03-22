Timberwolves Give Joe Ingles the Starting Nod for Incredibly Wholesome Reason

This Joe Ingles story 🥹



Joe's wife, Renae, and their 3 kids are in town. Last week, their son Jacob, who is autistic, made it through his first ever NBA game in-arena. But Joe didn't play...



Tonight, Chris Finch started Ingles to make sure Jacob could see his dad play 🫶 pic.twitter.com/fKrHuFTNEi