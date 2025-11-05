Timberwolves Get Good News on Anthony Edwards Ahead of Game vs. Knicks
Anthony Edwards is back!
The star Timberwolves guard has been cleared to play again and is set to return to the team’s lineup for their game against the Knicks on Wednesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Edwards has been limited to just three games this season while missing time due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Oct. 26 against the Pacers, when he was limited to just three minutes before exiting the game. When able to play this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. A season ago, the three-time NBA All-Star averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Edwards will provide a boost to Minnesota, which is 4–3 on the season and coming off two straight wins against the Hornets and Nets. They’ll look to continue this momentum as they face the 4–3 Knicks, who are also riding a two-game win streak.