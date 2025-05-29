Timberwolves Get Off to Historically Bad Start While Facing Elimination vs. Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves were looking to stave off elimination in Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, but they didn't get off to the start they were hoping for.
The Timberwolves struggled massively in the first quarter, scoring just nine points and ending the period with a 17-point deficit. In fact, it was the lowest scoring first quarter of a conference finals game in NBA playoff history, outdoing the previous record of 10 set by the Detroit Pistons against the Boston Celtics in 1988.
The team had more turnovers (4) than made field goals (3) by the end of the first quarter, as the Thunder's defense was overwhelming them every trip down the court. Minnesota made just three of 20 field goal attempts in the first quarter, and Anthony Edwards scored six of their nine points.
Stunningly, the Timberwolves' nine-point first quarter isn't the lowest scoring quarter of this year's NBA playoffs. The Denver Nuggets mustered up just eight points in the conference semifinals during the first quarter against the same Thunder defense.
Just one loss from having their season ended, the Minnesota chose an awfully unfortunate time to have their worst quarter of the playoffs.