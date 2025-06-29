Timberwolves, Julius Randle Agree to Nine-Figure Contract Extension
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Julius Randle agreed to terms on a new, lucrative contract extension Sunday, which will tie him to the team for the foreseeable future.
Randle and the Timberwolves will put pen to paper on a three-year, $100 million extension, which includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, according to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.
Under his old deal, Randle had a player option worth $30.935 million for the 2025-26 season. He was set to hit unrestricted free agency after the campaign, but now he'll be tied up for a few seasons longer and will get a slight raise, due to make an average of $33 million per season throughout the course of his new contract.
Randle, 30, enjoyed a solid first season in Minnesota after being acquired from the New Yrok Knicks as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. He averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting at a 48.5% clip from the field. He improved in the playoffs, averaging 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 15 games before the Timberwolves were eliminated.
The 2025-26 season will be Randle's 12th year in the NBA.