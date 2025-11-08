SI

Timberwolves’ Neon Green NBA Cup Court Shocks Basketball Fans

My eyes!

Blake Silverman

The Wolves’ neon green NBA Cup court made its debut
The Wolves’ neon green NBA Cup court made its debut / Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
A full slate of NBA Cup games was on the docket Friday evening, which meant the loud and colorful courts that accompany the league’s in-season tournament were front and center.

The Timberwolves are the lucky owners of maybe the loudest unique court in all its bright green glory. Minnesota hosted the Jazz at Target Center on Friday night in the Wolves’ first group-stage game. Trees are set within the court’s design, but the neon was the undeniable focus of the floor’s debut.

Basketball personalities and fans alike all seemed to be on the same page regarding the NBA’s first neon floor. It’s very bright:

Whether you liked the court’s look or not, it may have brought the Wolves some luck, even if they were playing the lowly Jazz. Minnesota blew out Utah by 40 points as Anthony Edwards starred with 37 points, five rebounds and seven three-pointers. Jaden McDaniels added 22 points, plus 19 from Julius Randle in the 137–97 win.

The Wolves move to 5–4 on the season and get their first NBA Cup win on the loud floor. Their next game on the neon court comes Friday, Nov. 14 against the Kings.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

