Timberwolves’ Neon Green NBA Cup Court Shocks Basketball Fans
A full slate of NBA Cup games was on the docket Friday evening, which meant the loud and colorful courts that accompany the league’s in-season tournament were front and center.
The Timberwolves are the lucky owners of maybe the loudest unique court in all its bright green glory. Minnesota hosted the Jazz at Target Center on Friday night in the Wolves’ first group-stage game. Trees are set within the court’s design, but the neon was the undeniable focus of the floor’s debut.
Basketball personalities and fans alike all seemed to be on the same page regarding the NBA’s first neon floor. It’s very bright:
Whether you liked the court’s look or not, it may have brought the Wolves some luck, even if they were playing the lowly Jazz. Minnesota blew out Utah by 40 points as Anthony Edwards starred with 37 points, five rebounds and seven three-pointers. Jaden McDaniels added 22 points, plus 19 from Julius Randle in the 137–97 win.
The Wolves move to 5–4 on the season and get their first NBA Cup win on the loud floor. Their next game on the neon court comes Friday, Nov. 14 against the Kings.