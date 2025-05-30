Timberwolves Rumored to Have 'Several' Teams Competing for Free Agent Executive
Tim Connelly is one of the premier free agents in the NBA this summer. The Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations has an out in his contract as the team is coming off its second straight trip to the Western Conference finals.
According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, multiple teams are interested in the executive that Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore stole away from the Denver Nuggets in 2022.
Now that the season is over, both sides are expected to discuss a new contract for Connelly, who received interest from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. Several other teams have been monitoring his contract situation, team sources said, to see if he becomes available, but two team sources said the Wolves are optimistic he will remain in Minnesota.
Connelly started his career in the scouting department with the Washington Wizards. He spent a few years as assistant general manager for the New Orleans Hornets before joining the Denver Nuggets, where he helped build the team that would eventually win the 2023 NBA championship. In Minnesota he helped put together a team that has now been to two straight conference finals.
Having built multiple Western Conference contenders, it's easy to see why teams would be interested. If he does remain with Minnesota, he'll have to navigate a tough salary cap situation with Nickeil Alexander-Walker's contract expiring, plus Randle and Naz Reid being able to opt out of their contracts as well.