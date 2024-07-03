Timberwolves to Sign Forward Joe Ingles to One-Year Contract, per Report
In their bid to take the next step toward contending for a championship, the Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly added a key veteran piece.
The Timberwolves are signing forward Joe Ingles to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ingles, 36, spent 2024 with the Orlando Magic. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and three assists in 17.2 minutes per game for the team—all his lowest averages in at least seven years.
As Wojnarowski pointed out, Ingles was teammates with Minnesota guard Mike Conley and center Rudy Gobert on the Utah Jazz. The trio and guard Donovan Mitchell helped the Jazz to a 52–20 record in 2021—the team's best since 1999.
In addition to his eight years with Utah, Ingles spent 2023 with the Milwaukee Bucks. An NBA debutant at 27, the Adelaide, Australia native has played professionally in his home country, Spain and Israel.