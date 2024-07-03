SI

Timberwolves to Sign Forward Joe Ingles to One-Year Contract, per Report

Patrick Andres

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Joe Ingles (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Joe Ingles (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In their bid to take the next step toward contending for a championship, the Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly added a key veteran piece.

The Timberwolves are signing forward Joe Ingles to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ingles, 36, spent 2024 with the Orlando Magic. He averaged 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and three assists in 17.2 minutes per game for the team—all his lowest averages in at least seven years.

As Wojnarowski pointed out, Ingles was teammates with Minnesota guard Mike Conley and center Rudy Gobert on the Utah Jazz. The trio and guard Donovan Mitchell helped the Jazz to a 52–20 record in 2021—the team's best since 1999.

In addition to his eight years with Utah, Ingles spent 2023 with the Milwaukee Bucks. An NBA debutant at 27, the Adelaide, Australia native has played professionally in his home country, Spain and Israel.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Home/NBA