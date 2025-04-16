Timberwolves Have Surprising Player Pretending to Be Luka Doncic on Scout Team
It feels safe to say that no team in the league has figured out how to defend Luka Doncic. Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is going to give it his best shot in his team's upcoming first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, albeit with a questionable game-plan tactic.
The Timberwolves will travel to Crypto.com Arena on Saturday to take on the Lakers, facing the dreaded two-headed monster of Doncic and LeBron James. Minnesota boasts a dangerous offense of its own that closed out the season with three straight wins to secure the No. 6 seed, but how the Timberwolves fare against the Lakers will likely depend on whether they can keep Doncic and James in check.
Ahead of the Timberwolves' playoff matchup, Finch shared a surprising tidbit about his defensive strategy that is now making the rounds on social media for the wrong reasons.
"We have our scout team ready," Finch said. "Yeah, it's hard to replicate everything [Doncic] does. We have Joe Ingles kind of simulating things, who gives us a comp on size and IQ for sure, but it's certainly tough."
Comparing Doncic, a five-time All-Star, former Western Conference Finals MVP and one-time NBA scoring champ, to the 37-year-old Ingles definitely feels like a stretch. No disrespect to the Australian forward, but Doncic has been playing some of his best basketball as of late, looking rejuvenated after his big win against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
Given that scout teams typically are chosen from the practice squad, it's not like Finch and the Timberwolves have that many great options. Fans still had a field day with Finch's Doncic-Ingles comparison: