TNT Caught Anthony Edwards Barking During Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals
The Minnesota Timberwolves' season was on the line on Tuesday night as they took on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. With his team backed into a corner, Anthony Edwards came out and played aggressively in the first half, scoring 17 points. He also led by example by getting on the floor for a loose ball.
And then he barked as he got up because sometimes when you've got that dog in you, that's just what happens.
Fortunately, TNT had Edwards mic'd up for the game so they were able to capture some excellent audio of him barking.
This is probably one of the better collections of sound bytes we'll ever get for one of these segments. Usually the teams nix all the good stuff, but Edwards just seems to have so much fun out there. Plus, he's the kind of guy who asks Maxi Kleber how his shoulder is feeling and pays tribute to Kyrie Irving by telling him that he copied one of his moves. Somehow even Ant's small talk is entertaining.
Now if only he can turn that entertainment value into a few wins to keep the Western Conference finals going. If the Timberwolves can somehow force the series back to Minnesota he can say Bring Your Arf.