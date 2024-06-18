SI

Tom Brady Celebrated Celtics’ Championship With Perfect Four-Word Tweet

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) walks off the court with the trophy as he celebrates winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, in Game 5 on Monday night to win their league-best 18th NBA championship and their first title since Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen won one in 2008.

Boston's four major sports teams have had quite a run in the 2000s, with the Celtics winning two titles, the Red Sox winning four World Series, the Bruins winning a Stanley Cup, and the Patriots winning six Super Bowls all since 2001.

Speaking of the Patriots, Tom Brady had some fun celebrating the Celtics' win by tweeting a perfect four-word message about the city of Boston adding another championship to its résumé.

Not a bad run for the city.

