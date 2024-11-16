Tom Brady Had Fun Playing Catch With Fans Courtside at Madison Square Garden
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady was courtside at Madison Square Garden Friday night as the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 124–122 in an NBA Cup game.
Brady was shown on the jumbotron during the game and he didn't receive the warmest reception from New York fans, to put it nicely. Brady signed a football and then played a quick game of catch on the sideline during a timeout before he looked up and threw the autographed ball into the crowd.
I bet whoever was on the receiving end of the pass didn't expect to go home from a Knicks game with a Brady-signed football.
Brady is scheduled to be in Chicago Sunday to call a game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears for Fox.
Jalen Brunson led New York to a win with 37 points as Brady looked on. The Knicks were without their star, center Karl-Anthony Towns, due to a knee contusion. Even without Towns, New York was able to narrowly hold off the Nets and move to 2-0 in NBA Cup play thanks to Brunson, forward OG Anunoby, and forward Mikal Bridges.
Even with the mixed reaction, the entire MSG crowd was hoping to catch a pass from the all-time quarterback. And one lucky fan went home with a story, and souvenir, to last a lifetime.