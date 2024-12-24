Tom Thibodeau Delivered Classy Postgame Message to Former Knick RJ Barrett
Tom Thibodeau showed love to former New York Knick RJ Barrett as he returned to Madison Square Garden in his second season as a Toronto Raptor.
The Knicks traded Barrett and point guard Immanuel Quickley to Toronto last year in a deal that sent OG Anunoby to New York.
Moments after Thibodeau's Knicks beat Barrett and the Raptors 139-125 on Monday night, Thibodeau sang the praises of his former player.
"Number one, he's a terrific person," Thibodeau said of Barrett to reporters postgame via Ben Oppenheimer of WFUV. "The way he's worked his entire career, if you followed his progress from Duke to the pros, each year he's gotten a lot better. He's excelled in Toronto and he's doing a number of things really well.
"He continues to get better and better and that's not surprising at all. The playmaking, the shooting the ball, just playing an all-around game. He's done a really good job for [the Raptors]."
Barrett scored 23 points and added six assists and six rebounds Monday in New York.
Following the game, the Knicks' broadcast caught a moment on the court between Barrett and Thibodeau. Thibodeau appeared to tell Barrett that he's "having a great year." He's averaging 23.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game with Toronto this season.
Thibodeau and the Knicks next play Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to kick off the NBA's Christmas Day slate at 12 p.m. ET. Barrett and the Raptors head back to New York on Jan. 8 for another matchup against his former coach.