Tom Thibodeau, Knicks Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension, per Report
The New York Knicks and Tom Thibodeau have agreed to a new contract that will keep the head coach with the organization through the 2027-28 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Thibodeau has been with the Knicks since the 2020-21 season and is entering his fifth season as coach. The team is coming off of back-to-back Eastern Conference semifinals appearances and have reached the playoffs in three of his first four years with the organization.
Across his four years, the team has registered a 175–143 record and will look to contend in the East once again in 2024-25 following the offseason addition of Mikal Bridges. New York's 50 wins last year were the best in Thibodeau's tenure with the franchise.
Thibodeau is entering his 13th season as an NBA head coach, having previously enjoyed successful stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. He owns 527 wins in 926 games during the regular season in his coaching career, and is a two-time Coach of the Year winner (2010-11, 2020-21).
New York hasn't won an NBA Finals since 1972, and Thibodeau is still seeking the first championship of his career.