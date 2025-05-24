Tom Thibodeau Had Priceless Reaction to Cam Payne’s Horrendous 3-Point Attempt
The New York Knicks are off to a nightmare start in their Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers, losing the first two games at home. One moment from Friday night's Game 2 loss perfectly summed up how every Knicks fan must be feeling right now.
New York trailed by six points with under 10 minutes left to go in the fourth quarter when Cam Payne fired off one of the worst three-point attempts you'll ever see at the professional level. The shot clock was about to expire so he had to fire it off but still, the ball sailed over the top of the backboard and bounced off the shot clock.
That led to a priceless reaction from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who looked like he couldn't believe what he had just seen from one of his players.
Not great. Payne finished the night with zero points in nine minutes.
The Knicks will look to try to get back into the series in Game 3, which is Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.