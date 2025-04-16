Trae Young Plays Keep-Away With Ref, Earns Unreal Two-Technical Play-In Ejection
Trae Young earned himself a memorable ejection late in the Atlanta Hawks' play-in tournament loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. The Hawks had the Magic's lead down to six at the start of the fourth quarter, but proceeded to get blown out in the final frame.
With less than five minutes remaining and the Magic up by 22, a frustrated Trae Young hit a floater, caught the ball and threw a hard chest pass to one of the referees. This earned him his first technical as he jogged back up the floor.
When the refere rolled the ball to the other end for a free throw, Young kicked the ball away and played keepaway with another referee to earn a second technical and the ejection.
The view from the stands is even more amusing.
You will never see a player so done with a game.
Young and the Hawks play again on Friday, with the final spot in the postseason on the line.