Traina Thoughts Mailbag: Amazon vs. NBC, NFL Sunday Ticket, Billy Joel and More
It is time for our periodic Mailbag Edition of Traina Thoughts. You guys came through with some excellent questions and a lot of Savannah Bananas trolling.
If you don’t follow me on X or listen to SI Media With Jimmy Traina (How dare you not!), here’s the backstory on that. I casually threw out this tweet a month ago:
I then discussed the tweet with Sal Licata during a Traina Thoughts segment on SI Media With Jimmy Traina. Ever since then, listeners have been sending me emails and DMs with various facts, thoughts and questions about the Bananas. So that is the explanation for the first few questions today.
Here we go...
This is one of my favorite questions that I’ve ever received. Michael is clearly a loyal SI Media podcast listener since I’ve spent much time there discussing my disdain for Yankees games that air on Amazon Prime, as well as about the Savannah Bananas popularity.
The answer here is simple. I’d go to the Bananas game. It’s one night, three hours. I’d be outside on a nice summer night. I can enjoy some ballpark food and mock the stupidity of teams breaking out the Macarena in the middle of a pitch.
Twenty Yankees games where I can’t change the channel would be a brutal experience.
I would tell her I’d pay for the tickets, but she has to find someone else in the family to take her.
No, thanks.
I would say WWE vs. AEW. Even if you don’t watch wrestling or follow wrestling, you are familiar with what the WWE is. The company is part of Americana. WWE generates massive profits, the wrestlers cross over into pop culture and it just signed a $5 billion Netflix deal.
While I think FS1 during the day is a complete disaster, the network does air MLB playoff games and college football games, so it has some important value to a sports fan. FS1, though, isn’t even remotely close to being on the same level as ESPN.
After having Reali on the SI Media podcast in May, I think he’d prefer to have a studio job that revolves around game action. Reali mentioned RedZone and MLB Network as jobs that would appeal to him. I’m sure, though, that he would listen to any offer involving taking over the Dan Patrick Show when Dan retires in a few years since his personality is similar to Patrick’s in that they don’t do hot takes and aren’t the stereotypically loud, bombastic radio host.
I don’t think WFAN would create a show to go head-to-head against another one of its shows, but the business is different now and radio seems to be only about creating conflict and saying the most nonsensical things possible, so maybe that strategy makes sense because then the station can have Carton fighting against the hosts of whatever show he’s up against.
Financially, though, it just wouldn’t make sense to pay someone to do a digital-only show.
I have listened to a little bit of golf on SiriusXM in the past when I’ve had a wager on an event. Oddly enough, it’s quite a fun and enthralling listen—and I’m not even a golf guy! I think a big part of that is because Mike Tirico was on the call. But you are right, golf on the radio works pretty well. The tee shots and putts really allow the play-by-play person to be descriptive, go into great detail and shine on the call.
Brent has been on the SI Media podcast a couple of times, but it’s been a long time since his last appearance. I will try to get him on this football season.
First, let me say that I enjoyed my conversation with fellow Long Islander Matt Cardona a lot.
While I’d rather drink bleach than go to Disney World, I have no judgment on anyone, adults included, who love going to the theme park. I actually give Cardona credit for the passion and dedication to making trips to Disney. If you love something that much, embrace it and enjoy it.
Come on. Do you REALLY not know the answer to this question? You know it’s a gimmick to attract fans who aren’t into wrestling and bring in some new viewers, as well as generate publicity from outlets that don’t cover wrestling. I’m not saying it works or that it’s smart. But the goal is obvious.
On July 18, 2008, Billy Joel played the second of his two nights at Shea Stadium to close the building before it was to get demolished. I was fortunate enough to attend.
The set list was amazing, Paul McCartney was a surprise guest at the end and did two songs (“I Saw Her Standing There“ and “Let It Be“), Tony Bennett joined Joel on “New York State of Mind“ and Steven Tyler joined Joel for “Walk This Way.“
Two other things I remember about that concert. It was about 500 degrees that night, which was not ideal for enjoying a show, and I suffered a slight panic attack when the floors started shaking from everyone bouncing up and down during “We Didn’t Start the Fire.“
Peter Luger’s steakhouse in Brooklyn for the meal and then Joe’s Pizza in Greenwich Village for the slice.
And now some Instagram questions...
Do you think NBC or Amazon put the more impressive game broadcast lineup together? –@itsameandyp
I absolutely love what Amazon has done. I think its studio show has a chance to be fantastic, with Taylor Rooks, Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin. Amazon obviously hit a home run by hiring Ian Eagle and Kevin Harlan to call games. In addition, Amazon has a chance to have breakout stars nationally in Michael Grady and Eric Collins, who will also call games.
I’d say NBC’s hires overall have just been ho-hum.
Who is the best play-by-play announcer working currently? – @wickedwritah
Joe Buck followed very closely by Ian Eagle. We only get Buck these days on Monday Night Football, but he is the complete package. Instantly gives you big-game feel, calls the game flawlessly, has tremendous chemistry with his partner (Troy Aikman), knows how to mix in humor, doesn’t treat the game like the most important thing on earth and has the pipes.
Is Sunday Ticket still worth it? 1 o’clock Sunday slate doesn’t feel sacred anymore. – @_billy_blake
Sunday Ticket is close to $500 now if you don’t have a YouTubeTV subscription, so I don’t want to tell anyone to spend that kind of money. Just speaking for myself, it’s totally worth it. I want to be able to watch any game I want whenever I want. I don’t want be held hostage by whatever game CBS or Fox is airing and I don’t want to watch random field goals on RedZone. I want to be in control.
Yes, the 1 p.m. slate has taken a hit. That is just a fact. But here in New York, we’re usually stuck with the Jets and Giants at 1 p.m. and those teams are unwatchable, so I thank the Lord every Sunday for Sunday Ticket.
How many years before an NFL divisional round game is on a streaming platform? – @mookiend
The NFL’s current television rights deal expires after the 2033 season, but the NFL has an opt-out after 2029. So it will either be 2030 or ’34 when a divisional round playoff game goes to Apple or YouTube or Amazon. There is no doubt about. Those three entities can offer the NFL a blank check for the rights to a divisional game. And the NFL will take it.
Which top play-by-play guy could you see fitting in the best doing WWE play-by-play.? –@instajakerz
There is only one answer: Kevin Harlan.
Why don’t you talk about MMA? Perfect for the lull in the summer. – @Ivryan_99
I think I answered this in a recent mailbag, but I’ll explain again. I don’t watch MMA, I don’t follow MMA and I have less than zero interest in MMA. Nothing about it appeals to me and I have no interest in watching people beat each other up. To steal a line from the great Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, if there was an MMA fight taking place in my backyard, I’d draw the blinds.
