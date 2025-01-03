Tyler Herro Assures Press Heat Vibes Are ‘Great’ Before Running Out of Locker Room
Even if Jimmy Butler is having trouble finding joy, the vibes are immaculate in the Miami Heat locker room according to his teammate.
Tyler Herro spoke with the press following the Heat's 13-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. While Herro scored 17 points on 12 field goal attempts, Butler had just nine on six attempts and did not play in the fourth quarter. Then he got on the podium and told the press that he needed to get his basketball joy back and that would probably only happen "elsewhere."
Herro was asked about Butler's comments and didn't seem too concerned as he pointed out that "we're all trying to find joy at the same time."
Asked whether he could feel the lack of joy in the Heat locker room said he could not and seemed ready to continue living life at it's fullest.
"I feel like the vibes are great," said Herro. "I don't know. The vibes are great to me. I'm about to enjoy my night."
After looking around quickly for follow-up questions, Herro then ran out of the locker room while exclaiming, "It's getting hot in here. I like that. Wooooo!"
Just a tremendous exit in the face of adversity as Herro refused to let results or bad vibes ruin a night full of potential.
Miami's next game is Saturday night against the Utah Jazz.