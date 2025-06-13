Tyrese Haliburton Had Adorable Moment With Obi Toppin's Daughter Ahead of Game 4
The Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night while holding a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. It is obviously a big game, but Obi Toppin's daugther was there to break the ice pregame.
As Tyrese Haliburton walked to the court to warm up for Game 4, Toppin's young daughter Remi came sprinting at the star point guard. The two then shared a huge embrace that made for a very adorable moment.
Haliburton and Toppin have been teammates in Indiana since 2023, when Toppin was sent to the Pacers by the New York Knicks. They've developed wonderful chemistry on the court and have combined for more than a few highlight-reel alley-oops. It seems off the court Toppin's family has gotten quite familiar with the 25-year-old Haliburton.
A heartwarming sight as the Pacers prepare for a hard-fought battle against the Thunder.