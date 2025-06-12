Tyrese Haliburton Made Unique Playoff History During Pacers' Game 3 Win vs. Thunder
Tyrese Haliburton has enjoyed a prolific run during the NBA Playoffs, helping lead the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals where they now hold a 2-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder following Wednesday night's Game 3 win.
Haliburton had another big game on Wednesday, scoring 22 points and adding 11 assists and nine rebounds. His latest standout performance saw him achieve a unique piece of NBA playoff history. Haliburton is now the first player to ever record nine or more games with 10+ assists and two or more made threes during a single postseason run, according to Greg Harvey of Opta STATS.
The 25-year-old's playmaking prowess has been on display during the playoffs, as he leads the league in assists per game during the postseason with 9.4. In addition to hitting big-time shots, he's been setting up his teammates with good looks at the basket, and helping to faciliate the Pacers' offense.
Indiana is just two wins away from winning its first ever NBA championship, and it's been Haliburton spearheading the team in their most critical moments. He's achieved a rather unique bit of playoff history, and he'll be hoping to produce a similarly efficient performance in Game 4 on Friday night.