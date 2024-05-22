Tyrese Haliburton Had Classy Message for Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle After Loss
The Indiana Pacers had a perfect chance to steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals from the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night but ended up losing after Jaylen Brown hit a late three-pointer to force overtime, where the home team then went on to get the win, 133-128.
After the game Pacers coach Rick Carlisle tried to take the blame, saying he should have handled the final seconds of the fourth quarter differently and that his decision to not call a timeout cost his team a chance to win the game.
“This loss is totally on me," Carlisle said. "With 10 seconds in regulation, we should’ve just taken the timeout, advanced the ball, found a way to get it in, made a free throw or two, and ended the game. It didn't happen."
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, however, didn't want to hear his coach taking the blame. He instead insisted his late mistakes were the reason they lost:
That's some pretty classy stuff from the 24-year-old guard.
Game 2 is Thursday night in Boston.