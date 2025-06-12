Tyrese Haliburton Shared Sweet Moment With Reggie Miller's Kids After Starring in Game 3
The Indiana Pacers, propelled by an uproarious home crowd at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. It was a team effort by Indy to win Game 3, but Tyrese Haliburton was, as always, at the center of it all.
The star point guard had 22 points and 11 assists in the victory, including a few clutch second-half buckets to keep the Thunder at bay. It was an excellent showing from Haliburton and he was basking in the glow of the win afterwards, taking in the still-very-loud cheers from fans after his postgame interview on ESPN. He also took the time to enjoy a sweet moment with Reggie Miller's kids.
Miller, as a Pacers legend, was sitting courtside for Game 3 with his two young children. Afterwards he shared a big hug with Haliburton. Then Haliburton took some pictures with the kids after spending a few minutes with them. It was heart-warming.
What a moment for the Pacers and their players, both past and present.
But the job isn't done yet. Game 4 awaits on Friday, with a desperate Thunder team waiting to give it all they've got.