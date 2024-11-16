Tyrese Maxey Had Ecstatic Call of Jared McCain's Dunk During 76ers Home Broadcast
Although the Philadelphia 76ers have lost 10 of their first 12 games to start the 2024 NBA season, they may have something in rookie guard Jared McCain—and teammate Tyrese Maxey is well aware.
In Philly's 98–86 NBA Cup loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, Maxey joined the team's home broadcast during the second quarter and blurted out quite the reaction as the rookie threw down a dunk over Gary Harris.
"YES! YES! FINALLY!" Maxey exclaimed. "I saw a clip of him this morning of him dunking and I was like, 'Dude, dunk the ball!'"
The 76ers drafted McCain out of Duke with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Over his last five games, the 20-year-old is averaging 26.2 points per game. On Friday night in Orlando, the rookie scored 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including knocking down five of his 10 three-point attempts.
Philadelphia lost to the Magic 98–86. Now 2-10, they'll take on the Heat from Miami this coming Monday.