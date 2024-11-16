SI

Tyrese Maxey Had Ecstatic Call of Jared McCain's Dunk During 76ers Home Broadcast

Philly may have something in their first-round rookie.

Mike Kadlick

McCain is averaging over 26 points per game over the last week.
McCain is averaging over 26 points per game over the last week. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although the Philadelphia 76ers have lost 10 of their first 12 games to start the 2024 NBA season, they may have something in rookie guard Jared McCain—and teammate Tyrese Maxey is well aware.

In Philly's 98–86 NBA Cup loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, Maxey joined the team's home broadcast during the second quarter and blurted out quite the reaction as the rookie threw down a dunk over Gary Harris.

"YES! YES! FINALLY!" Maxey exclaimed. "I saw a clip of him this morning of him dunking and I was like, 'Dude, dunk the ball!'"

The 76ers drafted McCain out of Duke with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Over his last five games, the 20-year-old is averaging 26.2 points per game. On Friday night in Orlando, the rookie scored 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including knocking down five of his 10 three-point attempts.

Philadelphia lost to the Magic 98–86. Now 2-10, they'll take on the Heat from Miami this coming Monday.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA