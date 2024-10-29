Utah Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Suffered a Gruesome Broken Leg vs. Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Utah Jazz on Monday night at American Airlines Center. Taylor Hendricks, the Jazz's first-round pick from 2023, started the game at forward for Utah.
Midway through the third quarter, Hendricks suffered a gruesome leg injury. Hendricks was running down the floor on offense when he stepped wrong and sort of fell with his right leg caught under him and broke it.
UPDATE: Hendricks suffered a fractured right fibula and will undergo more testing tomorrow in Utah.
The reactions from online and inside the stadium said it all as he was attended to and taken off the court on a stretcher.
You can see the injury here, but be warned that it's very bad.
Hendricks, 20, was selected with the ninth pick in the 2023 NBA draft after averaging 15.1 points and 7.0 rebounds at UCF for one season. Last season he split time between the Jazz and the G League's Salt Lake City Stars. He appeared in 40 games for Utah, starting 23.