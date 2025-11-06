Victor Wembanyama Dunked Over Bronny James in Latest Highlight vs. Lakers
Victor Wembanyama continues to be a human highlight reel.
The French phenom made his way to Crypto.com Arena Wednesday as his Spurs took on Luka Dončić and the Lakers. Wembanyama found himself in early foul trouble during a mostly slow first half, but that didn’t stop him from putting together even more memorable plays.
In the what was his most remarkable highlight of the first half in Los Angeles, Wembanyama received the ball in the corner and pump-faked Lakers forward Rui Hachimura at the three-point line before he drove to the hoop on one dribble and threw down a ferocious slam over Bronny James.
That wasn’t it, either. As Wembanyama defended Lakers big man Deandre Ayton in the post during the first quarter, he stumbled toward the base line but was somehow able to recover and still pull off a block. His 7’4” frame is nearly impossible to get around, even if he’s falling down.
Wembanyama scored seven points in the first half against the Lakers after a season-low nine point night in San Antonio’s loss to the Suns Sunday. Still, the third-year star is averaging 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and a league-best 4.7 blocks per game over his first six contests as the Spurs are out to a 5-1 start.
Even if that magical start slows down, we can still count on incredible highlights from the NBA’s most unique talent.