Victor Wembanyama Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Calf Injury
The Spurs will be without star Victor Wembanyama for “a few weeks” as he deals with a left calf strain, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday. It’s unclear when Wembanyama is expected to return to the court.
Wembanyama underwent an MRI after he suffered the injury on Friday during the team’s 109-108 loss to the Warriors in the NBA Cup. He then missed Sunday’s game vs. the Kings because of the calf strain.
Wembanyama’s absence will likely be felt on the Spurs as he’s currently leading the team in points (26.2), rebounds (12.9) and blocks (3.6) per game. He recorded a double-double in Friday’s game, and then a triple-double in the contest before that—both against the Warriors.
The Spurs currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 9-4 record. The next few weeks will be an important stretch for San Antonio as the team will look to remain in the top half of the standings with Wembanyama out.