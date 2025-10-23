Victor Wembanyama Had Powerful Message After Dominant Win Over Mavericks in NBA Return
Halloween might be right around the corner, but there might be no scarier thought to NBA players than trying to defend Victor Wembanyama this season.
Between reverse dunks, reverse alley-oops and swatting down shot attempts, Wembanyama made a statement in his return to basketball after missing the end of the 2024-25 season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, as he racked up 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks against the Mavs.
By the time the Spurs were done drubbing the Mavericks 125-92, it felt more like the Wemby show than a game between two Western Conference foes. Even three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team big man and three-time blocks leader Anthony Davis was left feeling helpless trying to defend him, saying after the game that "you just pray he misses."
Though Wembanyama left many viewers in awe with his season debut, he remained determined as ever after the game. According to rookie teammate Dylan Harper, Wembanyama was in the locker room lifting weights after his performance.
When a reporter mentioned after the game that the perception from many watching was Wembanyama looks "unstoppable," the third-year star appeared completely unfazed, as if that is simply the expectation. Even after a highlight-reel night, Wembanyama said there are things he wants to continue adding to his game, but acknowledged it will take time and maturity.
After the Spurs went a combined 56-108 over his first two NBA seasons, Wembanyama feels ready to take the next steps and begin winning.
“It feels like it’s time to move on to our next step and we need to make a statement,” Wembanyama said to reporters. “Because we’re all tired of losing. That’s the truth.”
“I saw what it's like to be confronted with potentially losing a lot, whether it's your career or your health," he also said. "I'm not taking this for granted anymore. I'm having more fun now that I'm not struggling to move as much. I know I still need to get better and I'm still gonna get better.