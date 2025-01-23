Victor Wembanyama Was a Highlight Machine in Front of Paris Crowd
In the first of two contests between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Paris Games 2025, it was—of course—France native Victor Wembanyama who stole the show.
To go along with a 140-110 win, the 7'3" 21-year-old center was a highlight reel machine. In 32 minutes of play, Wembanyama pulled off a self-alley-oop from just inside the free-throw line, dished out another to his teammate Jeremy Sochan, played lock-down defense, and was the Spurs' leading scorer on the afternoon.
Here's a look at some of the best moments from his performance:
Wembanyama finished San Antonio's win over Indiana with 30 points on 13-for-21 shooting, 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and one steal.
Not too shabby.
The Spurs and Pacers conclude the 2025 Paris Games on Saturday from France's Accor Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for noon EST with the game airing on ESPN.