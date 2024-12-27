Victor Wembanyama Made Wild NBA History, Then Did It Again... and Again
Victor Wembanyama is unlike any player in the NBA, and slowly but surely, the young San Antonio Spurs star's stats are backing that up.
In a Christmas Day loss to the New York Knicks, Wembanyama finished with an absurd stat line of 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and a steal. 18 of his 42 points came off six made threes.
Last week, Wembanyama made history by becoming the first player to ever record back-to-back games with at least four blocks and four made threes. Then he did it two more times in a row.
Wembanyama, playing in his second season of NBA basketball, is already a force to be reckoned with, and will contend for MVP awards as soon as the Spurs can string together some wins. He’s also such an anomaly of a basketball player that he is hard to describe to anyone who doesn’t follow the sport.
Wembanyama is in action again on Friday when the Spurs take on the Brooklyn Nets. There is no doubt Wemby will once again do something we can’t believe.