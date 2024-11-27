SI

Victor Wembanyama Pulled Off a No-Look Block vs. Jazz

Victor Wembanyama considers something a referee says. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama put on a show Tuesday night during the San Antonio Spurs' win over the Utah Jazz. Wemby had 34 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. And one of those blocks was kind of a no-look block, as Jazz guard Johnny Juzang drove into the paint and waited for Wemby to look away before he sent up for a layup attempt.

Turns out Wemby was just playing possum, as he jumped up and rejected the shot while barely seeing what was going on.

Of course, even when Wemby shoots well, it always feels like it could have gone better. He made six of 14 three-point attempts which means he was seven of nine from inside the arc. A look at his shot chart is always head-scratching—even for the modern NBA—as he missed just one shot inside the paint and took the majority of his shots from between the hash marks.

Victor Wembanyama’s shot chart against the Utah Jazz. / ESPN

Even if he could have gotten some easier shots, it still makes for one heck of a highlight reel.

