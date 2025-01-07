Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Play Chess With Bulls Mascot During Pregame Warmups
It's no secret that Victor Wembanyama is a huge fan of chess. After all, the San Antonio Spurs star recently challenged fans to take him on in the board game at Washington Square Park in New York City.
It seems that Benny the Bull, mascot of the Chicago Bulls, is aware of Wembanyama's passion for the game. So much so that he challenged the 7'4" Frenchman and his teammates to a match right in the middle of their pregame warmups.
Wembanyama could be seen moving a piece on the board while in the middle of layup lines, and Jeremy Sochan followed up with a move of his own after Wemby went to continue warming up.
Have a look:
Wembanyama has spoken about his obsession with chess in the past. He's even floated the idea of putting together a charity chess tournament with fellow NBA stars who also play.
The 21-year-old is enjoying a sensational second season in the league, averaging 25.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and a league-high 3.9 blocks per game.