Warriors’ Buddy Hield Baffled By Refs After Game 3 Loss to Timberwolves
Buddy Hield wasn't a fan of the officiating Saturday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.
The Golden State Warriors fell 102-97 to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Hield was not happy afterwards.
During his postgame press conference, he expressed frustration with how the game was officiated.
"Everything didn't go our way tonight that we thought would go our way," Hield said "I just don't understand the rules. Draymond is an all-world defensive player, and if a guy puts his forearm in your chest... It's automatic. They don't take that long."
"Nothing went (Draymond's) way today," he continued. " We didn't get calls we were supposed to get. Jimmy got fouled a couple times at the rim... It is what it is, man."
While there certainly were controversial calls in Game 3, in the end both teams shot 21 free throws, and the Warriors were only called for 24 fouls, while Minnesota was hit with 23. So there wasn't much of a disparity.
With Stephen Curry sidelined, Golden State led by five in the fourth quarter but couldn't close the game out. Green fouled out of the game with 4:38 left, which really impacted the team's chance to finish it out with a win.
The Timberwolves lead the series 2-1.