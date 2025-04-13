Fans Roast Draymond Green for Brutal Missed Layup While Trying to Draw Foul in OT
The Golden State Warriors will have to challenge for a playoff spot through the NBA play-in tournament after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 124–119 in overtime on Sunday.
The Warriors seemed to have the inside track for one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference for weeks, but will now have to settle for the seventh seed in the play-in tournament. The Warriors had risen up the standings and been hot since acquiring Jimmy Butler, but lost three of their final five games of the season, including falling to an injured San Antonio Spurs team this week on a buzzer beater from Harrison Barnes.
Among the plays and moments that cost the Warriors a win on Sunday was a badly missed layup from Draymond Green in overtime. The Warriors trailed the Clippers 121–119 with under 30 seconds left. Green had an open opportunity to hit a layup and tie the game, but appeared to try and draw a foul instead. No foul was called, and the Clippers went on to score three more points and secure their spot in the postseason.
As the Warriors went on to lose, Green was called out by fans for his missed layup.